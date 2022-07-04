Video of lady barking like dog in police station after boyfriend allegedly used her for rituals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video which surfaced on the internet captures a lady barking and woofing like a dog in a police station.

According to reports, she was used for Yahoo Plus money rituals by her boyfriend who is an internet scammer.

The boyfriend is said to have been arrested by the police and taken to the station with her where she continued making dog sounds.

She could be seen inside a cell woofing with spittle running down her chin and an unidentified liquid substance around her mouth.

It is not clear where the incident happened, but Nigerians are asking concerning questions about what really transpired.

Watch the video below;

