TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Viral video of Hausa man speaking Igbo language fluently at a market (Watch)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Hausa man who spoke Igbo proficiently at a market area surprised the vendors and shoppers.

The man’s fluency in Igbo in a video that has gone viral caught both online and offline viewers’ attention.

He said that he christened his child Ngozi because of his affinity and love for the language, while being interviewed by a man.

READ ALSO

Young man cries, refuses to go home after losing N75k to…

How I escaped being s3duced by oga’s wife – Man shares…

They discussed Nigerian politics and some of the presidential hopefuls, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso. The person conducting the interview was impressed and offered him some cash before he left.

@Themannnaman, who shared the video, wrote: ”Have you see an Hausa fluently speak the Igbo language before? A united Nigeria is really going to be beautiful”

Watch the viral video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Throwback Interview Of Funke Akindele…

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

Heartwarming video of Regina Daniels cradling newborn son

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Viral video of Hausa man speaking Igbo language fluently at a market (Watch)

Landlord seen interacting with young tenants to find out if they’re Yahoo Boys…

Crossdresser James Brown rants after fan addressed him as ‘senior man’ (Video)

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their housemaid, presents…

‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding…

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada, Lagos (Video)

I took care of him when he had an accident but he cheated after recovering –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More