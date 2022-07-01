Viral video of Hausa man speaking Igbo language fluently at a market (Watch)

A Hausa man who spoke Igbo proficiently at a market area surprised the vendors and shoppers.

The man’s fluency in Igbo in a video that has gone viral caught both online and offline viewers’ attention.

He said that he christened his child Ngozi because of his affinity and love for the language, while being interviewed by a man.

They discussed Nigerian politics and some of the presidential hopefuls, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso. The person conducting the interview was impressed and offered him some cash before he left.

@Themannnaman, who shared the video, wrote: ”Have you see an Hausa fluently speak the Igbo language before? A united Nigeria is really going to be beautiful”

Watch the viral video below: