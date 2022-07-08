VP Osinbajo celebrates London to Lagos biker at Aso Presidential Villa

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, hosted Kunle Adeyanju, a motorcyclist who successfully rode a motorcycle from London to Lagos.

He left London on April 19 for a cross-country journey, and after 40 days of travel, he landed in Lagos on May 29.

After riding for 40 days, the explorer claimed that the goal was to raise money for the #EndPolio campaign and bring attention to the need to eradicate polio..

The Federal Government ultimately welcomed Kunle to the Aso Presidential Villa in recognition of his historic achievement.

On July 7, 2022, Kunle announced on his official Twitter account that the Vice President had hosted him. When he arrived at the Aso Rock Villa, he posted a picture of himself prostrating before Osinbajo.

He wrote:

“I was hosted by His Excellency the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa today 07.07.22.
Thank you sir! Proudly Nigerian”

