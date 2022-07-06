TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In a video making rounds online, some National youth Service corps members were seen training aggressively in camp as if preparing for war.

In the video, the corpers were spotted practicing taekwondo while following the orders of their instructor.

This has raised a lot of mixed reactions online as netizen wanted to know if there is a war coming up that Nigerians don’t know about yet.

Here are some comments.

@kingcaliphs wrote:
I pity all of una so na #bat plan b dis 🤦‍♀️

@glitzlingerie wrote:
😂😂😂😂😂 we don’t take this country serious.

@iteegoigbo wrote:
“Na so America deceive Ukraine to challenge Russia. Now they eye de see they teeth. Oga corper better wise up😂”

@joe_iyke wrote:
“Let somebody throw knockouts in their midst, I want to confirm something”

athe_best_website_developer wrote:
“Una better calm down. Make EMILOKAN no recruit you into soldiers. GOSS”

@olardhimeji97 wrote:
“them know teach me this one for my camp”

Watch the video below:

