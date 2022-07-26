Watch moment Mercy Chinwo laments not being allowed to wear her beret during introduction ceremony

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has complained about not being allowed to wear her signature beret.

The sensational singer who is very well known for her mellifluous voice and her signature beret was seen being tied the head-tie ‘Gele’ before her wedding introduction.

Due to the rigorous and stressful process of tying it, she asked that they should allow her wear her normal beret.

She later jokingly said that they should go call her husband and that they should tell him that his sister is looking for a him.

Recall that the singer had announced her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, a Lagos based pastor some few weeks ago.

According to reports, their wedding is set to hold in August, in Port Harcourt.

Watch the moment below: