TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Watch moment Mercy Chinwo laments not being allowed to wear her beret during introduction ceremony

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has complained about not being allowed to wear her signature beret.

The sensational singer who is very well known for her mellifluous voice and her signature beret was seen being tied the head-tie ‘Gele’ before her wedding introduction.

Due to the rigorous and stressful process of tying it, she asked that they should allow her wear her normal beret.

READ ALSO

Drama as Islamic musician and wedding DJ ruin a…

Mercy Chinwo shares beautiful moments from her wedding…

She later jokingly said that they should go call her husband and that they should tell him that his sister is looking for a him.

Recall that the singer had announced her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, a Lagos based pastor some few weeks ago.

According to reports, their wedding is set to hold in August, in Port Harcourt.

Watch the moment below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Watch moment Mercy Chinwo laments not being allowed to wear her beret during…

Man narrates what his cheating girlfriend’s sugardaddy did to him after…

“Give Burnaboy a hug for me” – Lady thanks Burnaboy for paying…

#BBNaija: Hermes explains his relationship with his two partners

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More