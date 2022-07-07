“We thought it would be Ned Nwoko” – Reactions as Yul Edochie shows off his mentor

Veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently hung out with legendary singer Flavor Nabania and shared a video of their amazing reunion on social media.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share what happened while they hung out together.

Yul referred Flavour as his mentor, stating that he would really like to be like him while he grows old. The assertion made them burst into big laughter as they uttered a few pleasant words in Igbo language.

Yul Edochie’s statements stirred up a huge outburst on social media as netizens disclosed that they were thinking that the actor’s mentor is Ned Nwoko seeing that he recently married a second wife.

Ned Nwoko is a Nigerian billionaire who has many wives.

Here are some comments:

Official_superblack: “No one can understatement the power of career.”

Patrickbelindaujunwa: “My beloved Igbo brothers, you guys are blessed.”

Skinflair.beauty: “Flavour is actually a shy person.” Iampreye_b: “Omo I used to love yul before but this Judy matter ehn e Dey fear me to trust am now but you see flavor wey you do this video with? I have forgiven you.”

W.samuella: “My two favorites much love.”

