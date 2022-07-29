TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by…

“We’re a testimony that God lives” – Happie Boys share new photos on Instagram

Entertainment
By Shalom

Happie Boys, former security guards who were sacked for dancing at their place of work, have flooded Instagram with dashing photos of themselves.

Recall that the boys went viral a few months ago after they got fired for dancing at their place of work.

However, they gained favour from netizens and reputable people in Nigeria such as Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere who sponsored them to study abroad in Cyprus.

READ ALSO

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle…

Emotional moment brothers met for the very first time…

Periodically, the boys usually share photos of themselves via their Instagram page to keep their followers entertained.

Recently, they shared dashing photos of themselves as they visited a beach.

While captioning the photo, they expressed their gratitude to God for changing their lives for good.

They were also spotted with their manager in the photos.

They previously opened up about having some issues with their manager but judging from the photos they have probably made up.

Captioning a photo, they wrote:

“We’re a testimony that God lives”

See the posts below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new photos of Yul…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after falling victim…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been…

Man cries out over married woman who makes s*xual advances at him

Man disgraced by friend after bringing in a woman to his house

Nkechi Blessing reacts to video of PSquare’s house in the village

Groom dumps his bride at wedding venue after his mum saw her and said…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“We’re a testimony that God lives” – Happie Boys share…

Ada Ameh’s family finally opens up about her demise, funeral arrangement

“My 17-year-old niece is pregnant with her second child and they tried to…

Chacha Eke’s ex-husband, Austin Faani replies lady who begged for a chance…

Reactions as secret letter which Obi Cubana’s wife wrote to Obi Cubana…

“I be her papa?” – Man ends phone call after being informed that his…

Empress Njamah continues to mourn Ada Ameh, shares adorable moment together…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More