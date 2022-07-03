TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle…

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom…

“What did I do to deserve this” – Man weeps bitterly after finding out his child is not his (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A single father is heartbroken as he cries uncontrollably after learning that his only child is not his biological child.

A video circulating on social media purports to show a man engaging his wife in a heated argument.

According to the audio, the man paid for the lady’s education before they married, only to be rewarded with a child who was not his.

READ ALSO

Man confronts his friend’s girlfriend after catching her…

Viral video of Hausa man speaking Igbo language fluently at…

The woman in question cried bitterly as she begged her dear husband for forgiveness, who struggled to keep his emotions in check.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Wizkid Balogun, a Grammy award-winning singer, expresses his love and support for his colleagues in the entertainment industry, Davido and Burna Boy.

It is no secret that the trio does not get along, with the exception of Burna Boy and Wizkid, who have been friends for a long time.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle (Video)

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike (Video)

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage…

Actress Lydia Lawrence Nze pens down emotional note as she welcomes second child…

Actress MoBimpe blasts lady who confessed that she has feelings for her husband…

Toolz blows hot as she speaks on Funke Akindele, husband split

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“What did I do to deserve this” – Man weeps bitterly after finding out his child…

“So fake, trying to use Davido’s name to promote his upcoming…

Kwankwaso disappoints Nigerian youths; gives reason why he can’t be Peter Obi’s…

“Atiku took me in when I didn’t have anywhere to go, he’s the best presidential…

Conscience is pricking your heart – Mercy Eke bashed as she cries out over…

Wizkid stuns fans as he declares undying love for Davido and Burna Boy (Video)

Israel Adesanya defeats Cannonier to retain UFC middleweight title

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More