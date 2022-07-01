“What others can do, I can do better” – Diminutive corps member hails herself (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A diminutive member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Lovelyn, who is serving in Rivers State, has praise herself.

The NYSC corper shared stunning images of herself properly donning the youth service garb as she posed for Photos.

She took to her Facebook page to share images of herself at camp while on the line with several other youth corper.

She wrote:

“Corper Wee….Waah. Today is my CDC (NEMA) at Port Harcourt City Local Government Council. What others can do, I can do better. I walked boldly to achieve what I want. Bright future.”

Friends have taken to her social media comment section to congratulate her and hail her courage and determination to educate and serve her country.

