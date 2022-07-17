“Where is your morals and training?” BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada under fire over her racy pre birthday photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ifu Ennada, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has been involved in a number of controversies since leaving the reality show.

The reality star, who has been castigated for her love of nudity, has come under fire yet again for her raunchy photos.

Ifu Ennada took to Instagram to share some racy photos as she counts down to her birthday.

Her fans were displeased with her constant display of nudity and had reacted angrily.

jadacriss : No be small thing I go see for here o… Make I go find my compass

toluwalopeadorbs : This nudity is for what exactly

iamrachealstrong : Really!!! Has it gotten to this! Happy birthday to you Ify, but trust me exposing your body isn’t necessary. I wish you all wish yourself!

uniqueadeks : Where is morals and home training because you advertising your products. In the name of selling cream or soap. Internet no dey forget ohh

itsh_bwell : Try dey cover body no award on opening nyash

iamvivian_kareem.750 : Since it’s your birthday count down, and u want to appear exactly the way u are born naked, why not take off the bra & pant with the shoes and no make up, so we will see that you are celebrating your nakedness born Day on your actual birthday….

official_noah_martin : You for naked because you wan celebrate birthday I hate rubbish

