Why I am a proud prost!tute – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has disclosed she’s a proud prost!tute if it means wanting a good life.

The reality star and brand influencer stated this while reacting to a assertion made by a social media user who said that prost*tution for ladies begins when one thinks she’s too beautiful to suffer.

She said, going by the Twitter user’s analogy, she must be a proud prost*tute because she also believes that suffering is not meant for good looking women like her.

The Twitter user wrote;

“Prost*tution starts when a Girls thinks she’s too beautiful to suffer”, the man wrote.”

Reacting to this, Tacha said; ”That must make me a prost*tute. LOL”

See screenshot of their exchange:

