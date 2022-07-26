Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

A young lady has narrated a sad incident that transpired between her and her boyfriend.

According to her, her ex boyfriend forcefully took advantage of her so she decided to revenge.

She revealed that she arranged gay guys to [email protected] him at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

She wrote:

“My ex [email protected] me a month ago, and I paid him back this week. 😈 Baba did not know who he was messing with. i drugged him at a mutual friend’s party, and had some of my gay friends give him a good time.

I took him first tho, plunged straight into his ass and enjoyed his screams. I fed him roofie and some aphrodisiacs, so he doesn’t really understand what happened, but last I heard, his s$s was busted, and he’s getting treatment.

Oh the joy 😹😹😹 And I don’t feel bad in the slightest 🤧”

See her post below: