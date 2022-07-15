TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for…

Why I cannot date an Igbo man – Ada La Pinky opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Naturally endowed Nigerian Comedienne and video vixen, Ada Ebere popularly known as Ada La Pinky says she doesn’t want to have anything to do with Igbo men.

The social media personality, revealed this in a video she shared on her Instagram page while also flaunting her assets.

READ ALSO

“A married man tried toasting me in his wife’s…

“I’m a wonder child’ – Comedienne, KieKie celebrates…

Speaking on her reason, the video vixen stated that dating igbo men is a no go area for her because they have shown her ‘shege’.

She added that she can only date an igbo man if she’s crazy.

Reacting to this, many people wondered why a lady who is of Igbo descent would say such a thing while some people declared their support for her.

See some comments below:
Baudex wrote;
Lol but you are igbo na which tribe you come like ? Don’t say Yoruba

angelina_ellah wrote;
U never jam correct better igbo boy if u jam Correct one u go testify

ok__wach wrote;
igbo guys are the best ada. U know this

manaciouspowers wrote;
Ahh why an they are nice

debbielexy wrote;
Better Igbo or other tribes than those Yoruba demon men o, let me not tell my story lol.

Nonyechristi wrote;
I love my igbo brothers

iam__nickizell wrote;
I love Yoruba the most biko

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I cannot date an Igbo man – Ada La Pinky opens up

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

“Only God Can Make Me Date Again” – Actress Moyo Lawal

I’m learning how to sew from my friend who dropped out of school because…

Lady Cries Out as The Entire Money in Her Bag Disappears after Collecting N100…

Emotional moment couple reunited years after having a long distance relationship

After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, son of former Oyo state governor,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More