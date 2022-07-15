Why I cannot date an Igbo man – Ada La Pinky opens up

Naturally endowed Nigerian Comedienne and video vixen, Ada Ebere popularly known as Ada La Pinky says she doesn’t want to have anything to do with Igbo men.

The social media personality, revealed this in a video she shared on her Instagram page while also flaunting her assets.

Speaking on her reason, the video vixen stated that dating igbo men is a no go area for her because they have shown her ‘shege’.

She added that she can only date an igbo man if she’s crazy.

Reacting to this, many people wondered why a lady who is of Igbo descent would say such a thing while some people declared their support for her.

See some comments below:

Baudex wrote;

Lol but you are igbo na which tribe you come like ? Don’t say Yoruba

angelina_ellah wrote;

U never jam correct better igbo boy if u jam Correct one u go testify

ok__wach wrote;

igbo guys are the best ada. U know this

manaciouspowers wrote;

Ahh why an they are nice

debbielexy wrote;

Better Igbo or other tribes than those Yoruba demon men o, let me not tell my story lol.

Nonyechristi wrote;

I love my igbo brothers

iam__nickizell wrote;

I love Yoruba the most biko

Watch the video below;