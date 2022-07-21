TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

Why I have an unending love for Nkechi Blessing – Tonto Dikeh reveals

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recently professed her unending love for her colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Tonto Dikeh revealed this in a post she made on her Instagram story. She praised her colleague’s personality while also appreciating the way she speaks up in situations.

READ ALSO

Nkechi Blessing shades Blessing CEO as her little surgical…

“I have never failed in leadership” – Tonto…

She wrote:
“Nkechi Blessing, I have an unending love and a whole lot of respect for you. My great maiden of our great Nigeria. Thanks for always speaking up, take your flowers”.

Recall that Nkechi Blessing has given Tonto Dikeh a lot of support which could be the reason for the praises.

Also, Nkechi Blessing is one of the actresses that react wholeheartedly to questionable matters especially when her friends are involved.

The duo had both dragged each other for a long time after news of their failed relationships spread. But they reconciled afterwards.

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second wife” – May Yul…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept you’ – Korra…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for ratuals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why I have an unending love for Nkechi Blessing – Tonto Dikeh reveals

Little girl touching an army personnel’s feet leaves internet emotional

Skitmaker NastyBlaq complains bitterly after being served cashew nut and juice…

Nigerian student blames ASUU for her excessive [email protected]@tion

Ada Ameh: Benue women demand autopsy, insists star’s death is suspicious

Kate Henshaw tears up, pens heartwarming note over outpour of love she received…

Emotional moment brothers met for the very first time (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More