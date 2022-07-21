Why I have an unending love for Nkechi Blessing – Tonto Dikeh reveals

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recently professed her unending love for her colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Tonto Dikeh revealed this in a post she made on her Instagram story. She praised her colleague’s personality while also appreciating the way she speaks up in situations.

She wrote:

“Nkechi Blessing, I have an unending love and a whole lot of respect for you. My great maiden of our great Nigeria. Thanks for always speaking up, take your flowers”.

Recall that Nkechi Blessing has given Tonto Dikeh a lot of support which could be the reason for the praises.

Also, Nkechi Blessing is one of the actresses that react wholeheartedly to questionable matters especially when her friends are involved.

The duo had both dragged each other for a long time after news of their failed relationships spread. But they reconciled afterwards.

See the post below: