Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has declared her intentions to change her friends on social media.
The 42-year-old mother of one revealed this through a recent tweet she made on Tuesday, 12 July.
She wrote:
“I need to change friends.”
Reacting to her tweet, a fan asked her whether her colleague and friend, Omoni Oboli will be among those she would be cutting ties with and she gave a capital YES while also stating her reason.
The fan wrote:
“Including OMONI OBOLI?”
Uche Jombo replied:“She’s no 1 disturbing my peace.
Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo have been good friends for a very long time. They are both fond of sharing their fun moments online to the delight and amazement of fans.
