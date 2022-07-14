Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has declared her intentions to change her friends on social media.

The 42-year-old mother of one revealed this through a recent tweet she made on Tuesday, 12 July.

She wrote:

“I need to change friends.”

Reacting to her tweet, a fan asked her whether her colleague and friend, Omoni Oboli will be among those she would be cutting ties with and she gave a capital YES while also stating her reason.

The fan wrote:

“Including OMONI OBOLI?”

Uche Jombo replied:“She’s no 1 disturbing my peace.

Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo have been good friends for a very long time. They are both fond of sharing their fun moments online to the delight and amazement of fans.

