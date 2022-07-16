Why I prefer dating a yahoo boy than a working class man – Graduating student

A female graduate has revealed that she prefers dating a cyber fraudster aka yahoo boy to being in a relationship with a working class man.

The young lady made this known during a Vox Pop conducted while she was signing out after her final papers in school.

She said that Yahoo boys know how to treat their women better than someone with a regular office job.

When asked to expatiate, she explained that they can attend to their girl’s needs at anytime whereas a working class man would have to wait till the end of the month before giving his woman money.

In other news; It is a sad time for beautiful Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott as she loses her father.

Taking to Instagram late Friday night, Ufuoma McDermott announced the demise of her father.

Sharing a black photo, Ufuoma shared the devastating news with her fans and followers.