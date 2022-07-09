Why money or success can never change me – Davido

Popular singer and songwriter, David Adeleke better known simply as Davido has stated that money nor success can’t change him.

Davido noted that it’s true that remaining the same after one has become successful of wealth, has its advantages, he would rather still remain how he is.

Unlike others who change immediately they hit stardom, and begin to become inaccessible to their friends and colleagues, Davido says he wishes not to be that way.

He insisted that he cannot just be someone else because of money or fame; he says it’s his nature to be the way he is.

He wrote:

“MONEY OR SUCCESS CAN NEVER CHANGE ME …. I JUST CANT CHANGE FOR NOTHING … IT HAS IT’S DISADVANTAGES (BEING TOO ACCESSIBLE ) ETC BUT I JUST CAN’T BE ANOTHER PERSON CUS OF MONEY OR SUCCESS JUST CAN’T … NA SO GOD JUST CREATE ME”

