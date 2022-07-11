Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in Nigeria — Actress Lucy Ameh laments

Lucy Ameh, a Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to express her displeasure with the recent increase in food prices in Nigeria.

The actor went to the market over the weekend to get some groceries and was surprised to find a small quantity of peppers and tomatoes for N1,500.

According to Lucy, she purchased it from a regular customer who normally gives her extra peppers and tomatoes, but she was unable to do so this time due to the current inflation.

In addition, the actress advised Nigerians to kneel to thank anyone who gives them free food despite rising food prices.

‘Omo if you go to anybody’s house and they give you food kindly knee down and say thank you because 6 pieces of tomatoes, 3 pieces of tatashe and some pieces of atarodo is now N1500″, she lamented.