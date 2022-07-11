TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to…

Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in Nigeria — Actress Lucy Ameh laments

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Lucy Ameh, a Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to express her displeasure with the recent increase in food prices in Nigeria.

The actor went to the market over the weekend to get some groceries and was surprised to find a small quantity of peppers and tomatoes for N1,500.

According to Lucy, she purchased it from a regular customer who normally gives her extra peppers and tomatoes, but she was unable to do so this time due to the current inflation.

READ ALSO

N100k to see Kelly – Man invites TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly…

Married man allegedly sponsoring actress, Ini Edo’s…

In addition, the actress advised Nigerians to kneel to thank anyone who gives them free food despite rising food prices.

Omo if you go to anybody’s house and they give you food kindly knee down and say thank you because 6 pieces of tomatoes, 3 pieces of tatashe and some pieces of atarodo is now N1500″, she lamented.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with comedienne,…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to ‘DM’ him…

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady laments (Video)

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels collects dollars from her as ‘Omugwo’ fee

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

N100k to see Kelly – Man invites TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly to Nigeria for meet…

Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in Nigeria — Actress Lucy…

“I won” – Nigerian lady forgives and gets engaged to boyfriend who cheated…

“I had to run” – Yomi Fabiyi says as he releases evidence…

How Yomi Fabiyi manhandled and forced me into early child labour – Wife speaks

Only bring a rich man that can spend, our family is big – Grandma advises…

Mercy Aigbe marks daughter’s 21st birthday with powerful note

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More