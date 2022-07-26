“Why you no call her papa?” – Man ends phone call after being informed that his girlfriend has been k!dnapped (Video)

A lady has decided to play a prank on one of her boyfriend’s by pretending that she has been kidnapped.

The lady, named Brenda, was asked by a skit maker whether she has any girlfriend to which she replied she does –two of them, in fact.

She was asked to prank one of them and she decided to give the skit maker the number of the one she loves most.

The man was told that Brenda had been abducted and that a N3 million ransom had been demanded.

The man responded by asking if he was her father and why the abductors had called him instead of her father.

The guy eventually pretended that the service was broken and ended the conversation after the prankster informed him that she had asked him to call.

Watch the video below: