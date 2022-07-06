Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

Veteran Nollywood actress and second wife to actor Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has rained praises on herself and given reasons why she is loved.

Recall that, just recently, the actress was insulted by some Netizens for flaunting her wedding ring.

However, hours after the attack, the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to hint on why her husband and other people love her.

Sharing a photo of herself, the actress wrote;

“Imagine not loving me back……..me…………a Beautiful… Intelligent… Hilarious… phenomenal woman. That’s tragic’



Here are some comments:

@march222 wrote:

‘With all these qualities, you became a second wife and not the president’s wife. A wife they can not freely post on the handle, like the first wife.’

@Bimbsbylads wrote:

”All these attributes for yourself is enough to get yourself a man, and not another person’s husband’.

@Mam_iv wrote:

‘unfortunately you are none of those names you call yourself.’