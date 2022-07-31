Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

A woman took to a Facebook group to seek the opinion of fellow members concerning her husband’s salary allocation.

She is married to a man who earns 280k monthly. Though she’s not working but her husband gives her 150k monthly but doesn’t send money across to her parents, the same way he does to his.

According to her, the husband told her to give to her parents out of the money he gives her which doesn’t sit well with her.

She wrote;

“Good morning nurse chi. This is a quick question. I’m married and pregnant with my first baby. I’m not working. Hubby is earning 280k monthly. He gives his parents and siblings 80k monthly. Gives me 150k but has never given my parents or siblings money for months that we have been married. I told him we need to be rotating it. At least give your parents this month and give mine next month. He said no. If I want to give my parents, I should do that from 150k he gives me. Nurse chi. Things are costly. The 150k isn’t even enough and he’s saying | should take from it“

See her post below;