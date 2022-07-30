Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Lady has narrated on microblogging platform, Twitter that her friend found out her husband’s real occupation after they tied the knot.

The man apparently made her believe that he was a car dealer but she found out after their traditional wedding that he is a mechanic.

The bride’s friend known as @_agneeess on Twitter sought advice on what should be done as the white wedding is yet to be held.

The tweet reads; ”A friend of mine just found out that her husband is a mechanic and not a car dealer after traditional wedding. Please what should she do?

PS: She hasn’t done the white wedding yet , it’s just traditional wedding alone….”

