Woman narrates how she resorted to driving Keke Napep despite being a graduate

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman identified as Famuyiwa Omobolanle is a hardworking Keke driver popular in her neighbourhood because she is the only lady in that line of work.

She revealed that driving keke never came to her mind while in school up until she graduated and bagged a degree in mass communication.

Speaking in an interview with BBC News Yoruba, Omobolanle said she settled for the tricycle business after 17 years of searching for job and being underemployed.

She said that in the years that followed her completion of the NYSC programme, she had a teaching job but it was not able to sustain her family.

According to the married woman, she was retained at her PPA, which was a school in Benin city, Edo State, but her husband disapproved.

Her journey into the transportation business started when she attended a training where tricycle companies came and taught them how to work in that field.

Omobolanle did the keke driving job for sometime and realised that she was making more money so she dumped teaching.

Watch the video

