TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and…

Singer, Teni is engaged

‘Women, Beefing With Your Boyfriend Is The Worst Thing To Do’ – Davido’s Babymama, Chioma Says

Entertainment
By Shalom

Chioma Rowland Avril professionally known as Chef Chi has taken to Instagram to advise some people who are into relationships.

Chioma is a brand ambassador socialite, and model, who is also well recognized as the third baby mama to Nigerian ace singer and entertainer, Davido Adeleke.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Israel DMW bows and ‘worships’ Davido in viral…

Why money or success can never change me – Davido

A few hours ago, the celebrity lady took to her social media handle and advised women saying being angry with their partners is the worst thing to do.

According to a recent post made on her Instagram story, she wrote; ‘Women, beefing with your husband is the worst thing to do; he is the only man who talk and chat with’.

Recall that the celebrity chef had not too long ago broken up with the Ace singer, Davido. However, they have an adorable son together.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with comedienne,…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts…

Singer, Teni is engaged

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to ‘DM’ him…

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady laments (Video)

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

Tears flow as all occupants except one die after their SUV got trapped in a…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Only bring a rich man that can spend, our family is big – Grandma advises…

Mercy Aigbe marks daughter’s 21st birthday with powerful note

“Remain in your marriage and endure to the end” – Twitter user tells women as he…

Chacha Eke Cries For Help As She Makes Move To Completely Severe Ties With Her…

“My ex broke up after I lost my fingers but I’m happily married now”…

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their wedding

Lady assaults her best friend for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More