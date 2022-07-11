‘Women, Beefing With Your Boyfriend Is The Worst Thing To Do’ – Davido’s Babymama, Chioma Says

Chioma Rowland Avril professionally known as Chef Chi has taken to Instagram to advise some people who are into relationships.

Chioma is a brand ambassador socialite, and model, who is also well recognized as the third baby mama to Nigerian ace singer and entertainer, Davido Adeleke.

A few hours ago, the celebrity lady took to her social media handle and advised women saying being angry with their partners is the worst thing to do.

According to a recent post made on her Instagram story, she wrote; ‘Women, beefing with your husband is the worst thing to do; he is the only man who talk and chat with’.

Recall that the celebrity chef had not too long ago broken up with the Ace singer, Davido. However, they have an adorable son together.