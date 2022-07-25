TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt…

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

World Championships: Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record, wins gold

Sport
By Ezie Innocent

Famous athlete, Tobi Amusan becomes first ever Nigerian athlete to clench a gold medal at World Athletics Championship.

The sportswoman stormed to victory in the women’s 100-meter hurdles on Sunday in Oregon, emerging the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal at a World Athletics Championship.

She broke the world mark in an astonishing semifinal with a timing of 12.12 seconds, and she finished at Hayward Field in 12.06 seconds.

READ ALSO

Buhari Reacts To Anthony Joshua’s Win Over Bulgarian…

Last Moments Of Diego Maradona On His Sick Bed Before He…

Her record has replaced the former best of 12.20sec that had been set by American athlete, Kendra Harrison in 2016.

The new record breaker, speaking on her victory, she said:

“Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships,

The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goal to accomplish and it worked pretty good. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt [Video]

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting…

Yemi Alade denied entry into Canada over fears she might not leave

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

World Championships: Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record, wins gold

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”- Daniella Tells Bryan

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

“I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me after he was arrested”…

“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha speaks on the new…

#BBNaija: “Try dey brush” – Nigerians react to video of Ebuka and Groovy

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More