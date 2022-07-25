World Championships: Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record, wins gold

Famous athlete, Tobi Amusan becomes first ever Nigerian athlete to clench a gold medal at World Athletics Championship.

The sportswoman stormed to victory in the women’s 100-meter hurdles on Sunday in Oregon, emerging the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal at a World Athletics Championship.

She broke the world mark in an astonishing semifinal with a timing of 12.12 seconds, and she finished at Hayward Field in 12.06 seconds.

Her record has replaced the former best of 12.20sec that had been set by American athlete, Kendra Harrison in 2016.

The new record breaker, speaking on her victory, she said:

“Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships,

The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goal to accomplish and it worked pretty good. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”