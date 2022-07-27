‘Would you rather I use my body to sleep with your husbands inorder to make a living?’ – Ifu Enneda to critics

Ifu Ennada, aka Iheme Faith Uloma, has warned internet trolls to stop preaching decency to her.

Ifu Enneda said this in response to an Instagram Direct Message (DM) from a follower who advised her to stop exposing her privates on social media in the name of marketing her beauty products.

The Big Brother Reality Show star, who was unable to digest the advice, posted it on her verified Instagram page, where she also revealed that she is only looking for a way to survive.

“I use everything God has given to me to promote my business the right way. Would you rather I use my body to sleep with your husbands inorder to make a living?” she asked rhetorically.

Adding, “DMs like this will get you blocked. “Holier than Thou” attitude irks me. These pictures riling some people up were taken by a poolside. Was I supposed to wear Agbada to swim?

For the umpteenth time, unfollow me if you don’t like what I post.

I had to turn off comment section on that post cos I didn’t have the energy to read or reply hate comments and I was tired of blocking Trolls.

Some of you even send me VNs here to preach to me and insult me.

Pls learn to mind the business that pays us just as I’ve been minding mine.

Lastly, if you’re going to send me unsolicited DMs, do it with good English, not annoying “cut & join” sentences. ”