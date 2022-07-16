Yahoo boy heartbroken after girl he sponsored overseas dumped him to marry someone else

A Nigerian man told of an internet scammer known as Yahoo who sponsored his girlfriend abroad.

According to the tweep, the Yahoo Boy paid for her medical studies in Ukraine and covered all of her expenses.

Whenever she went on vacation, he would fly her back to Nigeria, and this continued until she became pregnant for another guy.

She eventually left her yahoo boyfriend to marry her baby’s father, who was also living in Ukraine.

The tweet reads; ”Gist for the TL:

So, this yahoo boy sent his girlfriend to Ukraine to study medicine, & was flying her to NG for visit each time she was on break, but shawty got impregnated by another Nigerian guy in Ukraine by the time she’d graduate, & is now married to him, but that’s not…

My grouse, it’s rather, the fact that this dvmb mofo has 2 sisters, & 2 brothers, but didn’t see reason to send any of them abroad to study as he did for a total stranger (his ex-girlfriend), rather he left them in NG to be dealing with incessant ASSU strikes, and has now…

Lost on all fronts.

Talk about simping!”