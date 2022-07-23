Yemi Alade denied entry into Canada over fears she might not leave

Yemi Alade, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, has reportedly been denied a Canadian visa due to fear that she may not leave the North American country.

French language newspaper, Le Devoir, which is published Canada, reports that the ‘Johnny’ hit-maker will be unable to perform at a festival’s final closing concert on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

It was gathered that the 33-year-old is one of the headliners of the Festival international Nuits d’Afrique.

Festival co-founder, Suzanne Rousseau, confirmed the development and noted that the visa denial was due to “financial reasons, and for fears that the group wouldn’t leave Canada.”

According to Rousseau, the process of applying for a visitor’s visa has been a huge challenge for the past five years.

“Finally, we got an answer saying the musicians were refused, saying they have to guarantee that they have enough financial means that will make them go back to their country,” she explained.