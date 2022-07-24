“You were my role model” Regina Daniels showers love on her mother, Rita Daniels

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has poured out her love for her mother, Rita Daniels.

The new mother of two took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself and her mother wearing matching outfits from her fashion store.

She revealed that her mother was her role model long before she knew what the phrase meant.

“My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was”.

Reciprocating the love, Rita also took to her Instagram to reshare the photo.

She noted how a mother only thinks twice, once for herself and once for her child.

Rita added that life doesn’t come with a manual but with a mother.

She further added that when one becomes a mother, she is never really alone in her thoughts.