Young lady lies down on busy road after being dumped by boyfriend

A despondent lady has been saved by locals who spotted her lying on a busy road in the middle of the night after she got dumped by her boyfriend.

According to reports the lady who had suffered a heartbreak had decided to end it all by lying on a busy road in Enugu state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday, July 4th, near Ogui Road, but was saved by passersby.

The sympathetic helpers consoled her after taking her off the road to prevent any accident from happening.

The lady had apparently been heads over heels in love with the guy who had dumped her which had led to such shocking move to end it all.

