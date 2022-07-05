TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4…

‘Your beauty and body is not enough to get a guy like me in bed’ – IK Ogbonna blows hot

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood Actor, IK Ogbonna has spoken to a number of women who think their Beauty and Body is sufficient to get a man in bed.

IK Ogbonna stated that he does not know why a few women assume their Beauty and Body is sufficient to get a man in bed.

READ ALSO

“Family Is Everything” – Actress Chika Ike…

Regina Daniels tackles her ex, Somadina after he referred to…

He further stressed that a few men could sleep with whatever but for a man like him, it is completely different because he will not accept it.

In his own words:

“Don’t know why some ladies think their Beauty and Body is enough to get a guy in bed, some guys would sleep with just anything and anyone. But for a guy like me, not every girl can chop this Sausage”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4 kids”…

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage…

“What did I do to deserve this” – Man weeps bitterly after finding out his child…

My wife has turned me to a pauper in the house – Man laments

Nkechi Blessing shades Blessing CEO as her little surgical backside refuses to…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Your beauty and body is not enough to get a guy like me in bed’…

“She dealt with me, I went through a lot” – BBNaija’s…

I can never forget people who put me in difficult times – Korra Obidi

“I wish heaven had visiting hours” – Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six…

“He even has a two-month-old baby” – Lady exposes married man…

“I’m so happy” – Funke Akindele says amid marriage…

Canadian Woman Happy to Arrive in Nigeria to Meet Her Nigerian Lover (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More