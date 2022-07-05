‘Your beauty and body is not enough to get a guy like me in bed’ – IK Ogbonna blows hot

Veteran Nollywood Actor, IK Ogbonna has spoken to a number of women who think their Beauty and Body is sufficient to get a man in bed.

IK Ogbonna stated that he does not know why a few women assume their Beauty and Body is sufficient to get a man in bed.

He further stressed that a few men could sleep with whatever but for a man like him, it is completely different because he will not accept it.

In his own words:

“Don’t know why some ladies think their Beauty and Body is enough to get a guy in bed, some guys would sleep with just anything and anyone. But for a guy like me, not every girl can chop this Sausage”

