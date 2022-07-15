TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches…

“You’re owing your boss money and you’re talking to a boss” – BNXN terribly berates Ruger over comment

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Talented singer, Daniel Benson, better known as BNXN (formerly Buju) has jab his colleague, Ruger following a recent rude statement he wrote.

BNXN

It all started when Ruger, while replying to a tweet who claimed that BNXN is better than him, insisted that he is better than BNXN and went on to give reasons.

READ ALSO

“I love him but he’s not better than me” –…

Lady Cries Out as The Entire Money in Her Bag Disappears…

“Lol bnxn is better than you 😂 and there’s nothing you can do about it you this low budget Samuel L Jackson,” the troll wrote.

Replying the troll, Ruger said;

“I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?.”

In response to this, BNXN who wasn’t comfortable by this statement took to his Snapchat handle where he wrote a lengthy note as regards the jab.

Ruger

BNXN made it clear that he’s not in a competition with anyone and also pointed at some facts that shows that he’s a better singer than Ruger.

See his posts below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I asked God to take my life – Adekunle Gold

“You’re owing your boss money and you’re talking to a boss” – BNXN terribly…

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

“Vawulence in Osun” – Netizens detail their observations after Portable…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Tiwa Savage receives honorary Doctorate degree from her alma mater, Kent…

Portable blows hot after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram over his support for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More