“You’re owing your boss money and you’re talking to a boss” – BNXN terribly berates Ruger over comment

Talented singer, Daniel Benson, better known as BNXN (formerly Buju) has jab his colleague, Ruger following a recent rude statement he wrote.

It all started when Ruger, while replying to a tweet who claimed that BNXN is better than him, insisted that he is better than BNXN and went on to give reasons.

“Lol bnxn is better than you 😂 and there’s nothing you can do about it you this low budget Samuel L Jackson,” the troll wrote.

Replying the troll, Ruger said;

“I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?.”

In response to this, BNXN who wasn’t comfortable by this statement took to his Snapchat handle where he wrote a lengthy note as regards the jab.

BNXN made it clear that he’s not in a competition with anyone and also pointed at some facts that shows that he’s a better singer than Ruger.

See his posts below;