“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”- Daniella Tells Bryan

The ‘situationship’ between the new big brother naija housemates, Daniella and Byran is becoming hotter by the minute as shippers have already started shipping the duo.

Moments ago, Bbnaija season 7 housemate, Daniella told her colleague Bryan that he is rude to her, however she doesn’t care as she likes rude guys.

She said

“you’re rude to me but i don’t care i love rude guys”

Recall that the duo who are still getting to know each other both exchanged earrings last night.

She also she told him she would have love to use L word in addressing him, but that will be too soon since they barely knew each other.

Daniella Peters is a poet. She was a customer care representative at a bank. She is 22 year old. She loves basketball and soccer. She speaks French fluently.

Daniella is the first daughter of her parents and she has a twin, Daniel who is an albino. She can rap. She is very energetic and doesn’t like disrespect. She is in the house to have fun and enjoy herself.

Watch the video below: