TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt…

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”- Daniella Tells Bryan

Entertainment
By Shalom

The ‘situationship’ between the new big brother naija housemates, Daniella and Byran is becoming hotter by the minute as shippers have already started shipping the duo.

Moments ago, Bbnaija season 7 housemate, Daniella told her colleague Bryan that he is rude to her, however she doesn’t care as she likes rude guys.

READ ALSO

“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha…

“If I die don’t cry for me” – BBNaija’s Thelma shares…

She said
“you’re rude to me but i don’t care i love rude guys”

Recall that the duo who are still getting to know each other both exchanged earrings last night.

She also she told him she would have love to use L word in addressing him, but that will be too soon since they barely knew each other.

Daniella Peters is a poet. She was a customer care representative at a bank. She is 22 year old. She loves basketball and soccer. She speaks French fluently.

Daniella is the first daughter of her parents and she has a twin, Daniel who is an albino. She can rap. She is very energetic and doesn’t like disrespect. She is in the house to have fun and enjoy herself.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt [Video]

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting…

Yemi Alade denied entry into Canada over fears she might not leave

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

World Championships: Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record, wins gold

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”- Daniella Tells Bryan

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

“I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me after he was arrested”…

“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha speaks on the new…

#BBNaija: “Try dey brush” – Nigerians react to video of Ebuka and Groovy

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More