Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has narrated how his friend criticized Tiwa Savage bitterly following her leaked tape.

Speaking about his friend’s hypocritical behaviours, he lamented that people go about condemning celebrities online for what they do, while they do they even worse behind closed doors.

The actor stated that when Tiwa Savage’s s*x tape leaked, he had posted a photo of her on his Instagram account, motivating her to be tough and decisive.

However, the first person who called him was his politician friend. He revealed that he and Tiwa Savage were criticized heavily by his politician friend.

But to his shock, now, that same guy that condemned her is married but changes girlfriends every week.

In his words,

“I remember during Tiwa’s issue. I posted her pix on my Instagram page & encouraged her to be strong. Ist person to call me was one of my politician friends.

He condemned Tiwa & me for standing by her. Same guy is married but changes girlfriends every week. HYPOCRITES EVERYWHERE!”

