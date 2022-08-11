2023 election: Naira Marley announces plan to donate 1billion naira

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, has revealed his plans to donate one billion naira for 2023 election.

The Marlian leader made the declaration in a post he made on Twitter on Wednesday August 10.

However, the musician is yet to decide the party he would donate to, as he asked his followers for suggestions.

He tweeted:
“I wanna donate billion naira for 2023 election but what party are we voting for?”

Read some comments below:

“Naira Marley wan close account for election” — Promise Usen Ezekiel (@UsenEzekiel)

“Naira Marley, donating 1 billion for the election is a nice one,
However, coming from you whose lifestyles is nothing to admire,it will be difficult for people to believe in your course,
However,it high time you change from those gangster lifestyle of yours,” — BUCHI😈 (@_onyebuchii)

“Ur money never reach that level just keep on push Nd work hard probably when Peter Obi becomes the president things will be much easy for you but right now now things are not working proper” — Alpha Ayuba Augustine (@Nwasitimon)

“U mean naira Marley doesn’t have 1billion damn😭😭” — benji blaq⚪ (@benjiblaq1)

