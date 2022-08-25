24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see a ‘client’ in Edo (Details)

A 24-year-old s€x worker identified as Charles Richy Michelle, has been confirmed dead, just 4 days after travelling to Edo State, Benin to meet a man she met on a dating site.
Reports have it that, she went missing after she left her home in Sangotedo, Lagos island, on Thursday, the 18th of August, 2022.
One of the witnesses said:
“She went to Benin City on Thursday to see a man she met on a dating site, and that was the last time anyone heard from her.
Her family reported her missing on Saturday, August 20. Fortunately, she had sent her location to a friend of hers, so her family contacted the police and they were able to trace the location. She was, however, found [email protected] on Monday, August 22.
She came from Dubai last year, I think around June or May.”
See the post below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES