TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during…

24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see a ‘client’ in Edo (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 24-year-old s€x worker identified as Charles Richy Michelle, has been confirmed dead, just 4 days after travelling to Edo State, Benin to meet a man she met on a dating site.

Reports have it that, she went missing after she left her home in Sangotedo, Lagos island, on Thursday, the 18th of August, 2022.

READ ALSO

Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young…

I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on…

One of the witnesses said:

“She went to Benin City on Thursday to see a man she met on a dating site, and that was the last time anyone heard from her.

Her family reported her missing on Saturday, August 20. Fortunately, she had sent her location to a friend of hers, so her family contacted the police and they were able to trace the location. She was, however, found [email protected] on Monday, August 22.

She came from Dubai last year, I think around June or May.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Now I understand why Regina Daniels married Ned – Ultimate Love Star,…

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Woman cries out as husband kicks her out and marries their landlady

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see a ‘client’ in Edo…

“Can we just make love?”- Video of Emmanuella dancing with man stirs…

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Man calls off wedding over fiancée’s online comment that she can cheat for N1m

Man dies of heart attack after wife he cheated on cheats as payback

Why Portable is two times bigger than Ckay – Singer, Jaywon (Video)

I see a woman Christ died for – Pastor reacts to viral video of young lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More