TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to…

2face reportedly impregnates banker – New reports allege following recent apology to wife

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

According to recent reports, legendary singer, Tuface Idibia has allegedly gotten another lady pregnant.

This comes after the singer took to his social media page to write a lengthy apology to his wife and other family members for his acts which had brought them embarrassment.

In his apology, he also made it clear to everyone that he’s not asking for sympathy and neither is the apology some sort of reverse psychology.

READ ALSO

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband,…

Emotional moment father and daughter burst into tears on her…

In new reports making the rounds, it is alleged that 2baba had gotten another lady, a banker, pregnant.

According to Gistmerchant, an Instagram blogger who shared this, wrote:

” So 2face recent apology. Turns out he got another lady pregnant. A banker. I’m tired”

If the reports are true, this would make it the 8 child the singer has.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania following arrest for…

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

Graduating SS3 girls upgrade from snatching boyfriends, vow to move to sugar…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

2face reportedly impregnates banker – New reports allege following recent…

“Everything in Nigeria has gone up” – Pastor warns Nigerians to…

Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in search of better…

#BBNaija: Sheggz tells Bella he’s having ‘blue [email protected]’ from not having s*x for…

Toyin Lawani suffers m*scarriage barely a year after welcoming her third child

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

#BBNaija: “The day I wanted to lose my virginity, I told my mum and she told me…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More