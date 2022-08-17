TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep with him again, reveals her reason

By Shalom

A 62-year-old Ghanaian man has narrated why his wife stopped sleeping with him after giving birth to children.

The 62 year old said he was a farmer when they met and his wife convinced him that she has land so they should start planting  cocoa on it.

He explained that he had to make his own farm to help him in future but his in-laws told him never to do additional farm but concentrate on the one he has with his wife.

Mr Forson agreed but his wife stopped sleeping with him after they gave birth to their three children.

She disclosed  to him that she was  weak and does not want to sleep with him again. The woman also told him to go for another woman whenever he wants to have affair.

Mr Forson said he couldn’t stay without sleeping with a woman, so he got into a relationship with another woman, unfortunately that woman also got pregnant.

Due to this issue, his wife and her brother decided seize the plantation. The family members met to solve the problem they were facing and they concluded that the land doesn’t belong to him so they will give him half of the farm but he didn’t agree with them.

The man added that his wife later told him to give 1 acre of the cocoa farm to another person for GHC10,000 and give the money to their daughter which he did.

Mr. Forson said his wife and her brother has decided to take over the rest of the cocoa farm without giving him anything. According to Madam Ntiamoah, she worked hard with her husband on their cocoa farm but what worries her much was that her husband is a womanizer.

The woman explained that her husband got another woman pregnant whilst she always sleeps with him on every night.

