78% of chefs are men, they have left the ‘unpaid kitchen’ for us – Actress Mary Njoku

Mary Remmy-Njoku, a Nollywood actress and film producer, has chastised chefs and head cooks for being paid to cook while leaving the ‘unpaid kitchen’ to women.

The actress, who recently encouraged women to get DNA tests, urged men to learn to appreciate ‘good’ housewives for their efforts.

Mary who is a wife and a mother said, housewives should earn more money than bank executives if they get paid for all the work they do at home.

The filmmaker further, stressed that wives are a total package as they work as house girls, cooks, cleaners, hometutors, runners, nurses and nannies, thus they deserve to earn more money than bankers. Mary Remmy-Njoku wrote: