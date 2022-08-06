TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating…

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of…

78% of chefs are men, they have left the ‘unpaid kitchen’ for us – Actress Mary Njoku

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mary Remmy-Njoku, a Nollywood actress and film producer, has chastised chefs and head cooks for being paid to cook while leaving the ‘unpaid kitchen’ to women.

The actress, who recently encouraged women to get DNA tests, urged men to learn to appreciate ‘good’ housewives for their efforts.

Mary who is a wife and a mother said, housewives should earn more money than bank executives if they get paid for all the work they do at home.

READ ALSO

You broke-shame him for giving you N10k, but you can’t…

Elderly man blasts men who cheat on their wife, says they’re…

The filmmaker further, stressed that wives are a total package as they work as house girls, cooks, cleaners, hometutors, runners, nurses and nannies, thus they deserve to earn more money than bankers. Mary Remmy-Njoku wrote:

“Almost 78% of the chefs and headcooks in the world are men.

And some idiots will say “a woman’s place is in the kitchen. Don’t be deceived.

They have taken over the ‘Paid Kitchens’ and left the ‘unpaid kitchens’ to us.

Yet some people still don’t appreciate the hard work their wives do.

cleaner, chef, buttler, Nanny, house girl, runner, dry cleaner, nurse, therapist prayer and hometutor+ Dorime partner.

All these in one person.

Total Package!”

“Lets learn to appreciate the ‘good’ house wives. Cos if they get paid for all the work they do, they will make more money than some bank executives.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle Suleman’s…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of having 3some with…

More details about Apostle Suleman’s alleged affair with Destiny Etiko, Uju…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

Obi Cubana reacts to court wedding photos of Mercy Chinwo and her husband,…

Lady rages at boyfriend after he surprised her with a second-hand car as…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

78% of chefs are men, they have left the ‘unpaid kitchen’ for us – Actress Mary…

Lady sends severe warning to Davido for reportedly pestering her with messages…

“Do the right thing baba” – Davido calls out outgoing governor,…

“Since she do nyash we no go rest for her again” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro…

“So shameless; is this a strategy?” – Reactions as Doyin professes love to Deji…

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More