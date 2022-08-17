“A boyfriend who does nothing for you on your birthday doesn’t love you” – UK-based Nigerian lady opines

A lady has taken to social media to dish out advice to women in relationships on how to tell if their partner truly loves them.

The beautiful woman who goes by the Twitter handle @RemelRossco cautioned women dating someone who does not acknowledge their birthday.

She said that if a man doesn’t throw a party or get his girlfriend presents for her birthday, it proves that he doesn’t care for her.

She wrote: “If you’re dating a guy and he does nothing for your birthday, he’s not that into you

Plain and simple, and idc for the excuses.”

See Netizens reactions;

@ameelya88; The same applies. He knows you’re gonna be seeing vids & pics of other couples enjoying and he’s purposely making you miss out on that too? Cruel.

@tarrynlondon; I once dated a guy who (on our 4th year together) didn’t know the reason we were going out for dinner until I told him it was my birthday that day 💀

@Quivver119; The men in the comments… this is why yall the most single and lonely demographic