Abuja fun-seekers shocked after realising ‘pretty lady’ at night club is actually a man

A man who dressed as a woman and entered a club was humiliated when other clubgoers realized he was not a woman.

According to reports, he frequently enters nightclubs in Abuja dressed as a lady in order to have fun with guys who are unaware that they are with another man.

But on Monday, after attending a club in Gwarinpa, he was uncovered, and people were startled to realize that it was a man dressed in women’s clothing and wearing women’s cosmetics.

An eyewitness stated:

“He or she always come to the nightclub and ends up going home with men for romp.

We were utterly shocked when we discovered that she’s a man. We paraded him a bit and told him never to return to the area before letting him go. May God continue to protect us…”

Watch the video below: