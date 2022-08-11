Actor Olaiya Igwe rolls on the ground after receiving new Benz from MC Oluomo (Video)

Olaiya Igwe, a renowned Yoruba actor, has received a brand-new Mercedes Benz from Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the former Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

A video that has gone viral online shows the actor being surprised by MC Oluomo with the vehicle.

The former NURTW head pretended to be in a situation when they approached the Benz as they were out for a nighttime stroll.

He pushed towards the car while putting his arms around Olaiya’s shoulders. Uncertain of what had happened, the Nollywood star reacted in panic before realizing what was going on.

Olaiya Igwe took off his shoes when he saw the whip, yelled in joy, then put his palm on his head in amazement.

After receiving the gift of the car, he immediately raced to where MC Oluomo had waited, where he even made a prostration on the ground. The actor, who was dressed in a traditional white overall, rolled on the ground in thanks.

Watch the video below: