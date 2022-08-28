Actor Uche Maduagwu calls on EFCC and NDLEA to investigate male actors buying mansions

Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to investigate male actors purchasing mansions.
Maduagwu in a post shared on his Instagram page said actors below 38 years who acquire properties should be investigated. According to him, there is no money in the movie industry.
Read his post below…
EFCC and NDLEA Should invite any Male
Nollywood Actor Below 38 years of age Who buys a Mansion
Not all that glitter Na Gold, Nibo Leti Ri OWO?
Only Male Actors like Uncle Jim Iyke Wey get known Endorsements
And a selected few older Actors fit afford a mansion We need to educate our fans properly
No money for this industry Na packaging everyone Dey do But some few are trying to Make people believe our Industry Dey flow with Dollars and Diamonds
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES