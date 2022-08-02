Actress Destiny Etiko gifts her mum a car for her birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has gifted her mother a brand new car.

The thespian shared a clip of the moment her mother was presented the new ride.

In the video, her mum whose eyes had been covered was gently led outside where a brand new car was parked.

Immediately she saw what the surprise was, she beamed happily and burst into praises and prayers for her daughter.

The actress revealed that the car was a late birthday gift for her mother.

She shared the video and wrote;

“My mom’s birthday gift arrived late but am excited she is extremely happy. Enjoy your ride mom. Love plenty”.

Watch the video below:

