Actress Destiny Etiko reacts to an edited photo made by her fan

It’s no news that Destiny Etiko is one of the most loved Nollywood actresses who gained more popularity with her ‘hourglass’ figure.

As a result, the actress has a wide range of fanbase who occasionally surprise her with gifts.

Over the years, Destiny Etiko has grown to become one of the most well-known names in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to her beauty and unique acting abilities.

The actress is also well known for her blockbuster movies which have won her millions of fans from different countries as well as Nigeria.

In a recent post the actress made on Instagram, she shared a hilarious edited post of herself on Instagram and asked her fans what she did to deserve such an edit.

