Actress Destiny Etiko splashes millions on new car as birthday gift

Destiny Etiko, a gorgeous Nigerian actress, has lavished herself with an expensive gift as she celebrates her birthday.

On Saturday night, August 13, she announced on her official social media page that she purchased a brand new Lexus SUV to commemorate her new age.

The Nollywood diva clocked 33 years on earth few days ago but she still decided to get herself a multimillion naira gift.

Destiny shared a video on her Instagram page where she was jubilating while hopping into the beautiful new ride.

”Congratulations to me”, she wrote.

See her post below..

According to Destiny Etiko, she deserved such a priceless gift as reward for all her years of hard work.

