Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of having 3some with apostle Suleman

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recently, several Nollywood actresses have been accused of having s€xual affairs with the general overseer of Omega fire ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

One of the accused actresses, Georgina Ibeh has now reacted to viral reports about having an amorous relationship with Suleman.

In her comment, the actress blatantly debunked the news of her involvement with the apostle.

Gistlover had also accused her of engaging in a three$ome with the apostle.

Gistlover wrote:
“…….Sule knack am Belle, the lady almost lost her life in the process, when we reached out to her, she said after she aborted the pregnancy she started having some mental breakdown and she now feeds from hand to mouth, there are chat showing Sule number chatting with the house help, I will post that too now, ocholi on the other side too does not Suleman alone, he prefers three$ome a lot so na Georgina Ibeh be her partner for the game”.

Reacting to the post, the actress, the actress wrote:

“Excuse me please gistlover, what is going on here please? MY NAME IS GEORGINA IBEH, me having a Three$ome with who? Please do not involve my name in this. This is a wrong accusation !!!”

See the screenshot below:

