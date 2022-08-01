Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another bride price

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, veteran Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian ace singer, Banky W, has replied a lady who made a comment on her marriage.

The mother of one is well known for always flaunting romantic pictures and videos with her husband, Banky W.

Lately, Adesua Etomi shared a photo of herself on Instagram which got fans drooling over her natural beauty.

Reacting to her post, a lady identified as @deborah.hounton made a comment, stating that Banky W ought to pay another bride price due to her unending beauty.

She wrote:

“Honorable pst Banky, we the online inlaws are demanding another bride price, because na more beauty you dey enjoy so.”

In response, Adesua Etomi jokingly told the fan to tell her husband.

She wrote:

“😂😂😂😂tell him oh”

See the screenshot below: