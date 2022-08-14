Adorable moment Regina Daniels’ son, Munir, takes up big brother roles (Video)

Regina Daniels, a popular businesswoman, shared an adorable moment when her first child, Munir Nwoko, took up the role of big brother to his baby brother.

The actress, who is the sixth wife of Ned Nwoko, gave birth to her second child a few weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram, Regina Daniels showed the world how beautiful her family looks when giving care to her newborn baby; one which Munir handled with so much love.

“I made this video, watched it over and over, kept thanking God for blessing me with this adorable little one and just can’t help but share it with the world. I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice 🥺🙈

Motherhood is indeed so beautiful and nothing gladdens my heart than seeing my two little ones together and loving each other. 💕🥰❤️,” she wrote.

