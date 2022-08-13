After advising men not to date broke women, multiple women expose chats where Buchi ‘begged’ them for money

Solomon Buchi, a popular relationship coach, has been exposed by several women for misleading men.

The socialite had taken to Twitter to give men dating advice for broke women.

According to Buchi, men should avoid broke girls because they will cripple their growth and drain them of everything they have.

In his words:

“Men, stop dating broke women. They will won’t help you grow. They’ll drain you. They need money for everything, even for oxygen. They hate work, but they love soft life. Check their IG, you’ll think they’re millionaires. Avoid dating broke women, but give them jobs if you can”



This seemed to have infuriated some ladies in whose DM he had supposedly been stylishly asking for money.

One of the chats shows a user alleged to be Solomon Buchi showing interest in a lady because she had ‘London‘ written on her profile.

See screenshots below;