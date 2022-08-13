TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My feelings towards her has died” – Shocking discovery breaks…

Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt as she holds traditional…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled…

After advising men not to date broke women, multiple women expose chats where Buchi ‘begged’ them for money

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Solomon Buchi, a popular relationship coach, has been exposed by several women for misleading men.

The socialite had taken to Twitter to give men dating advice for broke women.

According to Buchi, men should avoid broke girls because they will cripple their growth and drain them of everything they have.

READ ALSO

How to know when she wants to bill you so you can flee –…

Graduating SS3 girls upgrade from snatching boyfriends, vow…

In his words:

“Men, stop dating broke women. They will won’t help you grow. They’ll drain you. They need money for everything, even for oxygen. They hate work, but they love soft life. Check their IG, you’ll think they’re millionaires. Avoid dating broke women, but give them jobs if you can”


This seemed to have infuriated some ladies in whose DM he had supposedly been stylishly asking for money.

One of the chats shows a user alleged to be Solomon Buchi showing interest in a lady because she had ‘London‘ written on her profile.

See screenshots below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My feelings towards her has died” – Shocking discovery breaks man’s heart one…

Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt as she holds traditional marriage with…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled new lady…

Assistant pastor reportedly faints as head pastor proposes to his girlfriend

“Thank you for being my safe place” – Nancy Isime shows off…

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina…

Why I look older than my age – Mr Macaroni opens up on sad ordeal

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNAIJA: Beauty’s fan cries uncontrollably as Phyna and Groovy get busy under…

E don cast – Man reveals why many boys are abandoning their Benz at mechanic…

#BBNaija: “You’re Nothing And Our Relationship Here Is Not Even…

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina…

“It’s hell being the first daughter in this household” –…

Man calls out brother’s widow who got pregnant for another man barely two…

“Some mothers-in-law are so mean”- Lady laments as she shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More